Left Menu

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar'

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has come on board to star in the Telugu film Bholaa Shankar, featuring superstar Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh.Bhatia took to Twitter and wrote she was honoured to work with Chiranjeevi in the project, which was announced on his 66th birthday in August.The duo have previously worked together in the 2019 historical action film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.Honored and ecstatic to be a part of the mega massive move BholaaShankar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:47 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia joins Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has come on board to star in the Telugu film ''Bholaa Shankar'', featuring superstar Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh.

Bhatia took to Twitter and wrote she was ''honoured'' to work with Chiranjeevi in the project, which was announced on his 66th birthday in August.

The duo have previously worked together in the 2019 historical action film ''Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy''.

''Honored and ecstatic to be a part of the mega massive move #BholaaShankar. Can't wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again! Bring it on@MeherRamesh Gaaru,'' Bhatia wrote.

The film is helmed by Meher Ramesh, known for directing projects like Prabhas-starrer 2009 actioner ''Billa'' and Kannada film ''Veera Kannadiga''.

''Welcome aboard #DazzlingBeauty @tamannaahspeaks. Rock it along with our very own #MegaStarChiranjeevi @KChiruTweets,'' Ramesh tweeted for the 31-year-old actor.

''Bholaa Shankar'' is produced by Anil Sunkara''s AK Entertainment.

Bhatia recently starred in ''Maestro'', the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit ''Andhadhun''. She will be next seen in the Netflix romantic comedy ''Plan A Plan B'', co-starring Riteish Deshmukh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021