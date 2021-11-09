Left Menu

Raveena Tandon's debut series ‘Aranyak’ to release on Dec 10 on Netflix

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandons digital debut series Aranyak will release on Netflix on December 10, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.In a social media post on their official Twitter account, the streamer announced the release date.Lights, camera, action. TandonRaveena is back with a bang, in these serene hills which have a secret to hide.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 17:25 IST
Raveena Tandon's debut series ‘Aranyak’ to release on Dec 10 on Netflix
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's digital debut series ''Aranyak'' will release on Netflix on December 10, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

In a social media post on their official Twitter account, the streamer announced the release date.

“Lights, camera, action. @TandonRaveena is back with a bang, in these serene hills which have a secret to hide. #Aranyak arrives on Netflix, December 10th. #AranyakOnNetflix,” the tweet read.

The upcoming crime thriller show narrates a dark and gritty tale after a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town, a harried, local cop (Tandon) must join hands with her city-bred replacement (Parambrata Chatterjee), on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest, the official synopsis read.

The 47-year-old actor, a popular star of 90s and early 2000s, is known for movies like “Mohra”, “Dilwale”, “Laadla”, “Ziddi”, “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Shool”, “Daman”, “Satta”, among others.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, the series is directed by Vinay Vyakul from a script by Charudutt Acharya.

Filmmaker Rohan Sippy is the showrunner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021