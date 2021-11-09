Raveena Tandon's debut series ‘Aranyak’ to release on Dec 10 on Netflix

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's digital debut series ''Aranyak'' will release on Netflix on December 10, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

In a social media post on their official Twitter account, the streamer announced the release date.

“Lights, camera, action. @TandonRaveena is back with a bang, in these serene hills which have a secret to hide. #Aranyak arrives on Netflix, December 10th. #AranyakOnNetflix,” the tweet read.

The upcoming crime thriller show narrates a dark and gritty tale after a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town, a harried, local cop (Tandon) must join hands with her city-bred replacement (Parambrata Chatterjee), on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest, the official synopsis read.

The 47-year-old actor, a popular star of 90s and early 2000s, is known for movies like “Mohra”, “Dilwale”, “Laadla”, “Ziddi”, “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Shool”, “Daman”, “Satta”, among others.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, the series is directed by Vinay Vyakul from a script by Charudutt Acharya.

Filmmaker Rohan Sippy is the showrunner.

