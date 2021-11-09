Dependent family of ESIC beneficiaries who die of Covid to get financial help: Haryana Deputy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Tuesday said that in case of the death of an ESIC beneficiary due to COVID-19, the dependent family will get monthly financial assistance under a relief scheme.

This financial assistance will be given in order to ease the financial burden on the family, he said.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of labor and employment, distributed benefit letters to the dependent families of workers registered with the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) who died after March 24, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Anoop Dhanak, Additional Chief Secretary of Labour Department Raja Sekhar Vundru were present during the occasion here.

Chautala said the ESIC COVID-19 Relief Scheme would be of special benefit to the families of the victims who have no source of earning after the death of the main earning member.

According to an official statement, this scheme was started on March 24, 2020, which will be applicable for two years.

Under this scheme, 90 percent of the average daily wage of the insured person who died due to COVID-19 will be paid every month to the dependents.

According to the scheme, the prescribed share will be given to the wife of the deceased for life or till the second marriage, the son till the age of 25, and the daughter till her marriage.

A minimum relief of Rs 1,800 per month will be given, the statement said.

