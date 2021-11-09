Kirron Kher returns as judge on 'India’s Got Talent': I am coming back home

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher will be returning to judge the latest season of the TV show ''India’s Got Talent''. The 69-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma--a type of blood cancer--earlier this year, will be joining the show as a judge along with actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and rapper Badshah.

The veteran actor has been associated with the show since its inception in 2009. This is the show's ninth season and will premiere on Sony TV.

'''India’s Got Talent' has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home,'' Kirron Kher said in a statement. ''Year on year, 'India’s Got Talent' is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better,'' she added.

In April, her actor-husband Anupam Kher released a statement informing that Kirron Kher was undergoing treatment in Mumbai and was on her path to recovery.

Later in June, Kirron Kher made her maiden video appearance since her diagnosis during her son, actor Sikandar Kher's Instagram live and thanked her well wishers for their good wishes.

