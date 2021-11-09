Noida set to host three days of theatre shows from Nov 26

In a first for the city, a three-day theatre festival will be organised here by the Noida Authority this month, officials said. The decision has been taken with an objective to promote Noida as pro-theatre, art and culture space, they said.

The plays would be staged from November 26 to 28 at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6, Noida Authority's Chief General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said.

''The Noida Authority will be promoting theatre, art and culture since it is a cosmopolitan city. Also, Delhi has a rich heritage in plays. Now, Noida also needs something of this sort. This was the big thing missing in Noida,'' Tyagi told PTI.

According to the schedule, four plays will be staged over a period of three days. Delhi-based Pierrot's Troupe's 'Private Affair' will be the opening play on November 26, followed by its popular comedy 'Ghalib in New Delhi' the next day.

Ghaziabad-based Pratham Path Theatre group will present ''Daak Ghar'' (Post Office), followed by the Pierrot's Troupe's ''Gandhi Ji with Spelling Mistake'', both on November 28. The Noida Authority is hoping for a good public response to its initiative. The decision on putting price on entry tickets to the shows or keeping it free would be taken in a day or two, the officer said.

