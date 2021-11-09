Left Menu

LG Sinha congratulates Padma awardees from J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:55 IST
LG Sinha congratulates Padma awardees from J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday congratulated the Padma awardees from Jammu and Kashmir who received their awards from President Ram Nath Kovind.

''Many congratulations to Shri Ghulam Rasool Khan and the family of Shri Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumously) from UT of J&K for receiving the prestigious Padma Shri awards 2021. Their achievements and exemplary service to the nation will inspire and motivate generations,'' Sinha tweeted.

While Sapru was awarded Padma Shri in literature and education, Khan got the award for his contributions in the field of art.

On Monday, three other eminent people from Jammu and Kashmir received the Padma awards from the president.

The recipients included Muzaffar Hussain Baig (Padma Bhushan in public affairs), Shiv Datt Nirmohi (Padma Shri in literature and education) and Javed Ahmad Tak (Padma Shri in social work).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021