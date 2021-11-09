Left Menu

'Star Wars' spinoff 'Rogue Squadron' delayed due to Patty Jenkins' scheduling conflict

'Rogue Squadron', the new 'Star Wars' film from Patty Jenkins, will take some more time before it reaches theatres.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:51 IST
Patty Jenkins. Image Credit: ANI
'Rogue Squadron', the new 'Star Wars' film from Patty Jenkins, will take some more time before it reaches theatres. The film was scheduled to begin production in 2022, but that start date is not going to happen, which could also impact the film's targeted release date of December 22, 2023, reported Variety.

'Rogue Squadron' was the first big-screen outing for the space opera series since Disney and Lucasfilm wrapped up the Skywalker clan's nine-film saga with 2019's 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'. Since that point, Lucasfilm has concentrated more heavily on building out its 'Star Wars' streaming offerings with the Disney Plus hit 'The Mandalorian' and an upcoming series that will see Ewan McGregor return in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The streamer will debut 'Book of Boba Fett' in December and has a series focused on Ahsoka, a spinoff with the character portrayed by Rosario Dawson in 'The Mandalorian'. Lucasfilm is also busy completing 'Indiana Jones 5', which was also recently delayed when Harrison Ford injured his shoulder. Jenkins is best known for helming 'Wonder Woman' and 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

She is supposed to direct a third movie in that DC Films series. Jenkins has also been attached to a drama for Paramount about Cleopatra that was intended to star her 'Wonder Woman' leading lady Gal Gadot. Jenkins also directed 'Monster', which brought Charlize Theron an Oscar. The delay is due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins. 'Rogue Squadron' has been taken off of Disney's production schedule. (ANI)

