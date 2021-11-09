Left Menu

Singer KS Chithra receives Padma Bhushan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday conferred Padma Bhushan on singer KS Chithra at Rashtrapati Bhawan during the investiture ceremony for civilian awards for 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:57 IST
KS Chithra receiving Padma Vibhushan from President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday conferred Padma Bhushan on singer KS Chithra at Rashtrapati Bhawan during the investiture ceremony for civilian awards for 2021. KS Chithra is an Indian playback singer from Kerala. She also sings Indian classical, devotional, and popular music.

She has lent her voice to Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Badaga, Sanskrit, Tulu, Urdu and Punjabi songs. Through a career spanning more than three decades, she has recorded over 20,000 songs.

Four Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 51 Padma Shri were conferred on Tuesday. The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

