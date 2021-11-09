Some people only busy pinching the TMC govt : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP for ''being busy in pinching'' the TMC government and running down its acheivements but failing to get a single rupee allocated to the state.

She said the common man in the state are being forced by BJP to face extreme hardship by the fuel price spiral which has turned its ''achhe din promise to bure din''. ''Some people (in BJP) are busy in piching the TMC government and running down its acheivements from morning to evening ... But they fail to get a single rupee allocated to the state from Delhi. They do not have the power to help the people of the state. All they know is to be on the attack mode against us, to find fault with us,'' said Banerjee while inaugurating a Jagaddhatri Puja in Posta area of city which is the hub of wholesale business. ''Such attacks did not happen in the past when constitutional posts used to be respected and none would speak against each other in this way. I know how it was in the past having being an MP for several terms,'' she said.

Continuing her tirade against the BJP-led government at the Centre, she said it has put the common man in dire straits by demonitisation five years ago and now the fuel price hike, which fetched it Rs 4 lakh crore. ''It has hurt the aam admi hard ... The achhe din promise by Narendra Modi has turned out to be bure din,'' she added.

The chief minister urged the traders to make minimum profit from the sale of essentials and vegetables for one year in the interest of the general public.

''Please don't charge too much price for vegetables. I know you are all hard hit by the fuel price spiral, but still try to ensure that vegetable prices is contained as much as possible,'' she told Posta Merchants Association, the organisers of the puja.

The chief minister iterated her government plans to organize business meets, music meets, film festival and support other festivals and fairs in the coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)