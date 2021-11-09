Photographer robbed off camera in east Delhi

Three persons in an auto-rickshaw allegedly stole a camera and a lens worth around Rs 7 lakh from the bag of a woman photographer of a magazine in east Delhi, according to an FIR.

The incident took place on Monday evening. According to the FIR, the 65-year-old woman was waiting on Mother Dairy Road in east Delhi around 6.30 pm for a bus to go to Noida. Meanwhile, an auto-rickshaw came there in which three persons, including the driver, were sitting inside. The driver asked the victim where she wanted to go. The complainant said that she wanted to go to Noida Sector-15. The driver then asked for Rs 50, but later agreed for Rs 30 and the woman boarded the auto-rickshaw, it said. He asked her to put the bag at the backside of the vehicle so that the three can sit easily. Around 7 pm, the driver dropped her on Mayur Vihar-1 Road, stating that she will get another auto for Noida from here, the FIR stated. The woman, in her complaint, claimed that she sat in the other auto-rickshaw and reached home. When she opened her bag, she found that the camera and lens were missing and the accused filled her bag with stones. The value of the camera and the lens was worth around Rs 7 lakh. Police have registered the FIR under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intension) has been registered at Shakarpur police station.

