Box Office: 'Eternals' Reigns Supreme With $71 Million Debut

"Eternals" soared to the top of the weekend box office chart, buoyed by mania for all things Marvel. But its $71 million debut fell just short of projections, which had the superhero film debuting to $75 million. That's a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted "Eternals'" results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of god-like extraterrestrials, didn't have the resonance of other comic book adaptations. Marvel has successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them, but that series got a lift from critics and also debuted in a time before anyone had ever heard of COVID. So, a much different world order. "Eternals" still managed to score the fourth-best opening weekend for any movie during the pandemic era, sliding in behind Marvel's own "Black Widow" ($80.3 million) and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ($75.3 million) as well as "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" ($90 million), which was made by Sony but based on a Marvel comic creation. It's an impressive number -- and any other studio or feature would be thrilled to have a launch of that size -- but for a Marvel venture it's hard to not view it as falling short of sky-high expectations. Heavy the head that wears the box office crown and all that. Internationally, "Eternals" took in $90.7 million, bringing its global haul to $161.7 million.

It's 'Yesterday Once More' as Richard Carpenter recalls 1970s pop duo

More than 50 years after "We've Only Just Begun" and "Yesterday Once More," Richard Carpenter is looking back on the California soft pop duo with his sister Karen that ruled the charts but got a rough ride from music critics. Now he is telling the story his way for the first time in "Carpenters: The Musical Legacy," a book based on hundreds of hours of interviews Richard gave to authors Mike Cidoni Lennox and Chris May. Crammed with photos, posters, programs, reviews and work schedules, it is intended as the definitive story of the 1970s recording stars.

Explainer - Who could be held liable for deadly Houston concert?

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed and a criminal investigation has been opened after eight people died and hundreds were injured in an apparent crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival on Friday. While details of what led to the deadly concert stampede are still emerging, here is an explanation of who could be held liable for the incident:

Police chief met with rapper before stampede that killed 8 at Houston concert

Houston's police chief said on Monday he met briefly with hip-hop star Travis Scott to voice his "public safety concerns" before the rapper took the stage for a weekend performance that ended with eight people killed and dozens more injured in a stampede. Chief Troy Finner publicly disclosed conveying words of caution to Scott in person as legal action mounted on behalf of concertgoers crushed in Friday's deadly crowd surge, while police pursued a criminal probe of the tragedy.

Family of boy in a coma after trampling at Houston concert files lawsuit, attorney says

A legal team including prominent civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump said on Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a father whose nine-year-old son is in a medically induced coma after being trampled at the Astroworld festival in Houston.

The boy, identified in a statement by Crump only as "E.B.," sustained life-threatening injuries at a weekend performance headlined by hip-hop star Travis Scott that ended with eight people killed and dozens more injured in a stampede.

Alec Baldwin calls for police on film sets to monitor gun safety

As Hollywood considers new safety measures following the fatal shooting during filming of Western movie "Rust," actor Alec Baldwin said on Monday he believed film and TV productions should hire police officers to monitor weapons on sets. Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21 after being told the gun he was rehearsing with on the "Rust" set in New Mexico was "cold," or safe to use, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Probes launched, lawsuit filed in Houston rap festival stampede

At least two investigations and one civil lawsuit were underway on Sunday into the deadly stampede during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival that killed at least eight people and injured dozens in Houston. Two of the victims were teenagers, aged 14 and 16, caught in the crushing surge of the crowd as Scott continued to perform, completing his set even after noticing fans were receiving medical treatment. Scott, the headline act and a hometown star who founded the Astroworld festival in 2018, later said he was unaware of the severity of the situation.

'Mona Lisa' copy goes under the hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction

A faithful copy of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," one of the world's most recognisable portraits, sold for 210,000 euros ($242,634) at a Paris auction on Tuesday. The auction house, Artcurial, had estimated the copy, dating from around 1600 and looking strikingly similar to the original, would fetch 150,000 to 200,000 euros.

Production of Disney's upcoming 'Star Wars' movie delayed

Production of Walt Disney Co's next "Star Wars" movie has been delayed because director Patty Jenkins is juggling other projects, a source close to the production said on Monday.

"Star Wars: Rogue Squadron" is still currently scheduled to reach theaters in December 2023, the source said, but it is possible that date could change.

