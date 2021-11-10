Left Menu

Tom Hardy, Channing to headline movie about Afghanistan evacuation

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-11-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 11:26 IST
Hollywood stars Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum are feature in a film about the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Universal has picked up the untitled project, which will be directed by George Nolfi of ''The Adjustment Bureau'' fame, as per Deadline.

Based on recently reported true stories, the film will follow three former special forces team members who jump back into the fray alongside their Afghan counterparts, to rescue families and allies left behind amid the rapid fall of Afghanistan to Taliban in August this year.

Jules Daly, Tatum and Hardy will produce as well as Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association.

Nolfi, who has also written on films like ''Ocean's Twelve'', ''The Bourne Ultimatum'' and ''Timeline'', will serve as an executive producer.

Hardy recently featured in ''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'', the sequel to his 2018 hit ''Venom'' and will next star in Gareth Evan's Netflix thriller ''Havoc''.

Tatum will soon be appearing in upcoming film ''Dog'', which is a comedy that he is co-directing alongside Reid Carolin. He will also star opposite Oscar winner Sandra Bullock in ''The Lost City''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

