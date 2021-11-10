Brian Williams leaving NBC News after nearly three decades

Veteran journalist Brian Williams on Tuesday confirmed that he is set to depart NBC News after a 28-year run at the broadcasting television network. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Brian Williams, longtime anchor and MSNBC's chief host will leave NBCUniversal at the end of 2021 after nearly three decades with the company.

The 62-year-old journalist opted not to renew his contract with MSNBC, where he has hosted 'The 11th Hour' since 2016. The Hollywood Reporter obtained an email sent to the NCB staff by MSNBC president Rashida Jones. In the memo, she said Brian "has informed us he would like to take the coming months to spend time with his family."

In the memo, she further said "Brian's time at NBC has been marked by breaking countless major stories, attracting leading journalists and guests to his programs, and most especially, great resiliency." Jones added, "He has built a fiercely loyal following for The 11th Hour and we and our viewers will miss his penetrating questions and thoughtful commentary."

The award-winning journalist began his anchoring career on MSNBC in 1996. He has also anchored the weekend edition of NBC Nightly News. He became that evening news program's weekday anchor in 2004 following the retirement of Tom Brokaw, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Brian, who served as chief White House correspondent early in his career, faced backlash in 2015 after exaggerations and falsehoods were found in some of his reporting, including reports from Iraq, and from New Orleans after it had been ravaged by Hurricane Katrina.

Despite removing him entirely from the company, NBCUniversal ultimately decided to replace him with Lester Holt from the Nightly News anchor desk. The veteran anchor re-joined MSNBC in 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At that time Brian was initially roped in for a temporary role meant to run through the 2016 presidential election. That temporary program later became 'The 11th Hour', where he even handled additional duties like anchoring major breaking news events.

In a viral video clip that features Brian announcing his exit from the company, he assured his "loyal fans" that "The 11th Hour will remain in good hands, produced by the best team in cable news." "This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another. There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere. For the next few months, I'll be with my family, the people I love most and the people who enabled my career to happen," Brian said. (ANI)

