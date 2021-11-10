Left Menu

'War Machine' in the works at Lionsgate by 'Hitman's Bodyguard' director Patrick Hughes

Hit action-comedy 'Hitman's Bodyguard' director Patrick Hughes is setting up his next feature project at Lionsgate.

'War Machine' in the works at Lionsgate by 'Hitman's Bodyguard' director Patrick Hughes
Hit action-comedy 'Hitman's Bodyguard' director Patrick Hughes is setting up his next feature project at Lionsgate. As per Variety, the project named 'War Machine' announced by Lionsgate President of production Erin Westerman will be produced by Range Media Partners' Rich Cook and Patrick's own label Huge Film.

Patrick will write and direct the action-sci-fi film about the final recruits of a gruelling special ops boot camp who encounter a deadly force from beyond this world, reported Variety. 'The Expendables 3' director directed both 'Hitman's Bodyguard' and its sequel 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'. The films were released by Lionsgate in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

Combined, the films that star Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and later Salma Hayek have grossed nearly USD 250 million worldwide and both debuted at No. 1, as per Variety. Patrick Hughes' upcoming project is 'The Man From Toronto' starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in lead roles.

On the other hand, upcoming Lionsgate projects include the 'American Underdog', 'Borderlands', 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', and the fourth chapter in Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' franchise. (ANI)

