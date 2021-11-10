Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee, Hrithik Roshan extend heartfelt greetings on Chhath Puja

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, actor Hrithik Roshan has sent his best wishes to everyone.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:08 IST
Hrithik Roshan and Manoj Bajpayee (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, actor Hrithik Roshan has sent his best wishes to everyone. Taking to Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Chhath Puja ke maha parv par sabhi ko meri taraf se dher sari shubhkamnaaye (On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all)."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who hails from Bihar, also wished everyone on Chhath. "Chhath Puja ki hardik shubhkamnaye," he tweeted.

Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across north India, especially in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year the festival started with Nahay Khay on November 8, 2021, and will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 11, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana's healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

