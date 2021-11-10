Left Menu

R. Madhavan, Surveen Chawla's Netflix show 'Decoupled' to release on December 17

R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla-starrer 'Decoupled' is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 17.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:15 IST
R. Madhavan, Surveen Chawla's Netflix show 'Decoupled' to release on December 17
Poster of 'Decoupled'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla-starrer 'Decoupled' is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 17. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, 'Decoupled' is a story of a separating couple (essayed by Madhavan and Surveen) navigating through their marriage.

Talking more about his role, Madhavan said, "I play the character of 'Arya', a pulp-fiction writer who suffers with a rather uncompromised sense of objectivity and clarity, along with a determination to not compromise (ever!) - which is hilarious especially when pitted against his calm and composed wife Shruti, played by Surveen. Surveen was a delight to work with through and through and I hope the chemistry and humour we share on-screen leaves audiences laughing uncontrollably." Surveen also expressed her joy to be a part of 'Decoupled'.

"Decoupled hilariously sheds light on a modern couple trying to work through the nuances of a marriage while trying to keep their sanity intact. Madhavan is playing my husband Arya's character with utmost ease and his comic timing is spot on! The dynamic of Shruti and Arya is unique, honest and it was honestly such a refreshing experience," she said. Created by Manu Joseph, 'Decoupled' also stars 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' fame Apara Jariwala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021