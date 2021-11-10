Raja Kumari, DIVINE, Kaam Bhaari bag nominations for MTV Europe Music Awards Best India Act

Left Menu

The nominations for the Best India Act category of the 28th edition of the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards have been revealed, and artists none other than Raja Kumari, DIVINE, Kaam Bhaari, and Kaam Bhaari have found their names in the list.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:01 IST
Indian artists. Image Credit: ANI
The nominations for the Best India Act category of the 28th edition of the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards have been revealed, and artists none other than Raja Kumari, DIVINE, Kaam Bhaari, and Kaam Bhaari have found their names in the list. On receiving the nomination, Kaam Bhaari said, "My second nomination at the EMA's in 2 years is truly overwhelming and a golden feather to the cap. Art in any form has the power to connect and heal across borders and nothing could be more fulfilling than my work getting global recognition with the Best India Act category nomination in the MTV European Music Awards."

He added, "The happiest part of my journey has been that Rap music has now evolved in India and Indian rappers are being recognized worldwide, about time. It's a privilege to be nominated and whatever the outcome is." Ananya Birla, Zephyrtone and Rakhis have also been nominated for the Best India Act.

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber leads the nominations for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, with eight nods including nominations in the Best Artist, Best Song And Best Pop categories. The winner will be announced at Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary on November 14, and Indian audiences will be able to watch the ceremony on November 15, 8 AM onwards on Vh1 India. (ANI)

