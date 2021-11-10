Kriti Sanon flaunts her biker girl avatar as she begins 'Ganapath' shoot

Kriti Sanon will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the film 'Ganapath', and her latest Instagram post has taken her fans' excitement one notch higher. On Wednesday, Kriti took to the photo-sharing application and shared a teaser video to introduce the character of Jassi that she is playing in the movie.

In the clip, she can be seen donning an uber-cool leather jacket and riding a bike. Alongside the teaser, Kriti shared that she has started shooting for 'Ganapath'.

"Shoot Mode on. Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule," she wrote. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' is set for its theatrical release on December 23, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)