Entertainment News Roundup: Explainer - Who could be held liable for deadly Houston concert?; 'Squid Game' director predicts second season of megahit TV show and more

Explainer - Who could be held liable for deadly Houston concert?

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed and a criminal investigation has been opened after eight people died and hundreds were injured in an apparent crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival on Friday. While details of what led to the deadly concert stampede are still emerging, here is an explanation of who could be held liable for the incident:

'Squid Game' director predicts second season of megahit TV show

The director of "Squid Game," the dystopic South Korean TV series on Netflix, expressed confidence that the wildly popular show will return for a second season. "We are in the talks for Season Two," writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview on Monday. "It's all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we're in the brainstorming stages.

Paul Rudd jokes about being named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine

Paul Rudd, the affable actor best known for playing "Ant-Man," was named People magazine's sexiest man alive on Wednesday, joining the likes of Idris Elba, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper. Rudd, 52, whose career stretches back 30 years, seemed taken aback at the honor, as was his wife.

Family of boy in a coma after trampling at Houston concert files lawsuit, attorney says

A legal team including prominent civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump said on Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a father whose nine-year-old son is in a medically induced coma after being trampled at the Astroworld festival in Houston.

The boy, identified in a statement by Crump only as "E.B.," sustained life-threatening injuries at a weekend performance headlined by hip-hop star Travis Scott that ended with eight people killed and dozens more injured in a stampede.

Alec Baldwin calls for police on film sets to monitor gun safety

As Hollywood considers new safety measures following the fatal shooting during filming of Western movie "Rust," actor Alec Baldwin said on Monday he believed film and TV productions should hire police officers to monitor weapons on sets. Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21 after being told the gun he was rehearsing with on the "Rust" set in New Mexico was "cold," or safe to use, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Lady Gaga's '9-month romance' to bring Gucci tragedy to big screen

Lady Gaga brought her star power to London on Tuesday for the premiere of drama "House of Gucci", her second major film role for which she said she stayed in character for nine months to play the wife of a murdered heir to the Italian fashion dynasty. Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie, based on the book of the same name, features an all-star cast, including Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons, in a retelling of the notorious murder case which shocked Italy and its fashion industry in the 1990s.

Anchor Brian Williams to leave NBC News after 28 years - memo

U.S. anchor and journalist Brian Williams will leave NBC News and MSNBC next month after nearly three decades with the company to spend time with his family, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a memo on Tuesday. Jones said Williams' time at NBC has been marked by breaking countless major stories and attracting leading journalists and guests to his programs.

MTV show offers beacon of hope for Hungary's harassed LGBTQ community

Hostility towards homosexuals and transsexuals has increased in Hungary since the government passed a law that critics have labelled anti-gay, say patrons and performers at Budapest's leading LGBTQ bar. But a high-profile gesture of solidarity with that community from broadcaster MTV, in confirming after the law came into effect in July that it would hold its Europe Music Awards in the city on Sunday, offers some hope.

'Mona Lisa' copy goes under the hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction

A faithful copy of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," one of the world's most recognisable portraits, sold for 210,000 euros ($242,634) at a Paris auction on Tuesday. The auction house, Artcurial, had estimated the copy, dating from around 1600 and looking strikingly similar to the original, would fetch 150,000 to 200,000 euros.

After 'Rust' shooting New Mexico filmmakers demand change

Some New Mexico film industry workers are demanding better film training and tougher gun regulations on sets after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins filming the Western "Rust." Direct spending by New Mexico's film and television industry has doubled since 2015 along with the hours crews work on sets, according to state data.

