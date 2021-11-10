Mumbai cops nab Hyderabad man for rape threat to Virat-Anushka's daughter

Mumbai police have arrested a 23-year-old man from Hyderabad for issuing online rape threats to cricketer Virat Kohli's baby daughter following India’s back-to-back defeats in the recent T20 World Cup matches, an official said.

Ramnagesh Akubathini, a software engineer and a resident of Sangareddy area, was arrested by a special team of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, and is being brought to Mumbai, the official said.

The threats targeted the 10-month-old daughter of Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma, who have a house in Mumbai, police said.

Following the treats, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had called for an investigation and had issued notice to the Delhi police, asking a detailed ''action taken report''.

