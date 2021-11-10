Left Menu

Elton John receives elite royal honour from Prince Charles

One of the best-selling artists of all time, with hits such as "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road", "Rocket Man" and "Your Song", John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1998. John, accompanied by his husband David Furnish at the ceremony, walked with the aid of a cane.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:51 IST
Elton John receives elite royal honour from Prince Charles
Singer Elton John received a rare royal honour from Prince Charles in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday in recognition of a music career lasting more than five decades and his charity work centred on AIDS. John, aged 74, was appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour, an award restricted to the sovereign and a maximum of 65 members.

The musician, who last month scored his first number one for 16 years with Dua Lipa collaboration "Cold Heart (PNAU remix)", joins the likes of artist David Hockney, actress Judi Dench, musician Paul McCartney and author J.K. Rowling in the order. One of the best-selling artists of all time, with hits such as "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road", "Rocket Man" and "Your Song", John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1998.

John, accompanied by his husband David Furnish at the ceremony, walked with the aid of a cane. In September he announced his European tour would be delayed due to hip problems. John has raised millions of pounds for the fight against AIDs, including establishing the Elton John AIDS Foundation in the 1990s.

