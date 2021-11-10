Left Menu

Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, Rati Agnihotri to present Laxmikant-Pyarelal's US concert tour

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:53 IST
Veteran Bollywood actors Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure and Rati Agnihotri have come together to present the Lakmikant-Pyarelal US musical concert tour by Pyarelal and other Indian musicians.

Laxmikant passed away in 1998 but Pyarelal continues to honour their 35-year-long partnership by keeping Laxmikant's name in all his musical endeavours.

According to a press release, Pyarelal, 81, will be performing in the US after 25 years, along with 20 Bollywood musicians and singers like Amit Kumar, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sudesh Bhosle, Sadhana Sargam, Priyanka Mitra and Mohammed Salamat among others.

The aim of the concert is to celebrate the retro music and memories and connect with music lovers across the world, it said.

Also referred to as 'LP', the two musicians who started their film career in 1963, are among the most successful and popular music director duos in Bollywood. Some of their memorable tracks include ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’, ‘Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho’, ‘Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho’, ‘Jumma Chumma De De’, ‘Ek Haseena Thi’, among others.

The 69-year-old Aman lauded the musicians for changing the landscape of music culture in India.

“When I was offered to present the show for legendary Pyarelal ji, I couldn’t say no. He changed the music culture of our country and I’ll be honored to present him,” she said in a statement.

Sharing similar sentiments, Kolhapuri, 56, said she is happy to present the tour along with Aman and Agnihotri.

“Pyarelal ji has given the music for my cult film ‘Prem Rog’, who also made me what I am today. He has given music to my several films and presenting him with Zeenat Aman and Rati will be nothing more than an unbelievable and extraordinary act at the same time,” the actor said.

Agnihotri said she too is honoured to present the tour.

“He was ahead of his time and gift-wrapped his soul through his music. He has given music for the classic film ‘Ek Duje Ke liye’ and made it extraordinary through decades. I am excited to see the fire on stage with all these illustrious personalities together for the first time,” she added.

The event is organized by Prria Haider Productions and Splendid Global Entertainment INC, owned by Prria Haider and Mehboob Haider, both Indian born-US citizens.

It is conceptualized and directed by Alpa Mehta of Map Worldwide and tickets for the concerts will be available from early 2022.

