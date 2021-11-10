First poster of Lara Dutta-Prateik Babbar starrer 'Hiccups and Hookups' unveiled
Ahead of the release of Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar-starrer 'Hiccups and Hookups', the makers shared the first official poster of the show.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the release of Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar-starrer 'Hiccups and Hookups', the makers shared the first official poster of the show. In the poster, Lara, Prateik and Shinnova can be seen chilling in bathtubs and drinking champagne.
The makers have introduced Lara's character as a 'modern stree' who is confused about her dating options. Prateik is introduced as the guy who considers himself to be the 'Newton of Relationships' as he believes dating is a game of Snakes and Ladders. Shinnova will be seen playing the teenage daughter of Lara Dutta's character in the show. The poster depicts the equations between the family members in a light and breezy manner.
'Hiccups and Hookups' is directed by Kunal Kohli and will stream on Lionsgate Play from November 26. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
