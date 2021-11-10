Left Menu

 Hema Malini says getting government support, can develop Mathura she wished

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Wednesday said she expects to develop Brajbhumi as per her wishes now that she is getting the state governments support.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:38 IST
 Hema Malini says getting government support, can develop Mathura she wished
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Wednesday said she expects to develop Brajbhumi as per her wishes now that she is getting the state government's support. "Now I expect to develop Brajbhumi as per my dream", the Mathura MP said.

She said when she was elected from the district for the first time, she was sore as she was not getting support from the then government as she expected.

The BJP leader was elected a Member of Parliament from the district in 2014, when the state was ruled by the Samajwadi Party. She said that with the cooperation she is getting from Uttar Pradesh government under Yogi Adityanath's chief ministership her dream about development of Brajbhumi would translate into reality.

She said under the current dispensation farmers, laborers, and traders etc are happy as the chief minister is trying to provide relief to every section of society.

She also thanked union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for 'Hunar Haat'.

She said the event could become a permanent fixture of 'Braj Raj Utsav' as she has submitted a request with the minister in this regard.

Brajbhumi has for long attracted artists, actors, actresses, who are always keen to visit it, she said.

She said that during the ongoing 10-day long Braj Raj Utsav, local people would see novel cultural programs by noted artists of the country.

She spoke about the developmental works done in Brajbhumi with the association of UP Vraj Tirth Vikash Parishad and other departments of state.

Earlier she was lauded by Adityanath for the efforts made by her in organising the Braj Raj Utsav.

Malini discussed the program with him for over a month in advance, the chief Minister had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open; Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021