Destin Daniel Cretton opens up on 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

The much-awaited film 'Shang- Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is soon going to be out on Disney+ Hotstar, showcasing the first South Asian superhero representative ever.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:44 IST
Poster of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The much-awaited film 'Shang- Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is soon going to be out on Disney+ Hotstar, showcasing the first South Asian superhero representative ever. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film takes us on a journey of Shang- Chi who confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

Talking about the film, director Destin Daniel Cretton shared, "I didn't think I was ever going to get this job. I thought I would have a meeting to get in Marvel's ear what I would hope that this first Asian superhero could be, and what it would mean to me, but I also wanted to have the ability to express some of the pitfalls that I thought they should avoid." He also talked about the need to avoid stereotypical representation in the film.

"They wanted to tell this story in the right way and look at every character as a multi-dimensional human being to try to avoid every stereotype that has been hovering around Asian and Asian American characters for a long time. So, it was really inspiring to go in and talk to them at that first meeting," he said. He further shared elements of the film that he found to be the most interesting.

"The complications of the relationship between Shang-Chi and Wenwu was what really interested me. What moved me from the comics was this complex relationship of a dad who trained his son to be a killer, and now his son is grown up, and he has to face him. That was really exciting to me, and it was the basis of the pitch that I gave them," he added. The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Michelle Yeoh amongst others.

It is produced by the director himself, Destin Daniel Cretton along with Kevin Feige, Michelle Yeoh, David Callaham and Ronny Chieng with William Pope as cinematographer. Marvel Studios film 'Shang- Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

