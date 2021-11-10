Left Menu

RRR mass anthem 'Nacho Nacho' featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan out

Makers of the magnum opus 'RRR' have finally released the song 'Naacho Naacho' on Wednesday, featuring superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan with killer moves.

RRR mass anthem 'Nacho Nacho' featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan out
Makers of the magnum opus 'RRR' have finally released the song 'Naacho Naacho' on Wednesday, featuring superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan with killer moves. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Charan shared a clip from the video of the song and wrote a caption, "Couldn't stop dancing to the kick-ass mass beats of #RRRMassAnthem with my brother @jrntr."

In the music video, the superstars can be seen performing energetic, coordinated moves to the catchy tune of the upbeat number. The video also shares glimpses of behind-the-scenes moments from the song's rehearsal and shooting.

An M M Kreem musical, the song is sung by Vishal Mishra and Rahul Sipligunj. The lyrics of the song are penned by Riya Mukherjee. Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the multi-starrer film features also Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. 'RRR' will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022. (ANI)

