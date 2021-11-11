Entertainment News Roundup: 'Squid Game' director predicts second season of megahit TV show; Smuggled Romanov royal jewels net nearly $900,000 - Sotheby's and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Squid Game' director predicts second season of megahit TV show

The director of "Squid Game," the dystopic South Korean TV series on Netflix, expressed confidence that the wildly popular show will return for a second season. "We are in the talks for Season Two," writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview on Monday. "It's all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we're in the brainstorming stages.

Smuggled Romanov royal jewels net nearly $900,000 - Sotheby's

A sapphire and diamond brooch and matching earrings, which were part of the royal jewels from Russia's Romanov family smuggled out of the country during the 1917 revolution, sold for 806,500 Swiss francs ($883,641.94) on Wednesday, Sotheby's said.

The price netted for the historic set at the Geneva auction was nearly twice the high-end of the pre-sale estimate, it said.

Santa Fe official disputes sabotage theory in Baldwin movie set shooting

The Santa Fe District Attorney on Wednesday said there was no proof that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer on a movie set last month. Mary Carmack-Altwies told "Good Morning America" in an interview that investigators still had no idea how live rounds made their way to the "Rust" set in October, and that the probe could take months to complete.

Paul Rudd jokes about being named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine

Paul Rudd, the affable actor best known for playing "Ant-Man," was named People magazine's sexiest man alive on Wednesday, joining the likes of Idris Elba, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper. Rudd, 52, whose career stretches back 30 years, seemed taken aback at the honor, as was his wife.

Lady Gaga's '9-month romance' to bring Gucci tragedy to big screen

Lady Gaga brought her star power to London on Tuesday for the premiere of drama "House of Gucci", her second major film role for which she said she stayed in character for nine months to play the wife of a murdered heir to the Italian fashion dynasty. Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie, based on the book of the same name, features an all-star cast, including Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons, in a retelling of the notorious murder case which shocked Italy and its fashion industry in the 1990s.

Song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr found in British attic

A previously unheard song featuring Beatles members George Harrison and Ringo Starr was unveiled at the Liverpool Beatles Museum on Wednesday after it was found in an attic last year. Written and produced by journalist and broadcaster Suresh Joshi, "Radhe Shaam" was recorded at London's Trident Studios in 1968, with vocals from Indian musician Aashish Khan, Harrison playing the guitar and Starr on the drums.

MTV show offers beacon of hope for Hungary's harassed LGBTQ community

Hostility towards homosexuals and transsexuals has increased in Hungary since the government passed a law that critics have labelled anti-gay, say patrons and performers at Budapest's leading LGBTQ bar. But a high-profile gesture of solidarity with that community from broadcaster MTV, in confirming after the law came into effect in July that it would hold its Europe Music Awards in the city on Sunday, offers some hope.

'Mona Lisa' copy goes under the hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction

A faithful copy of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," one of the world's most recognisable portraits, sold for 210,000 euros ($242,634) at a Paris auction on Tuesday. The auction house, Artcurial, had estimated the copy, dating from around 1600 and looking strikingly similar to the original, would fetch 150,000 to 200,000 euros.

Elton John receives elite royal honour from Prince Charles

Singer Elton John received a rare royal honour from Prince Charles in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday in recognition of a music career lasting more than five decades and his charity work centred on AIDS. John, aged 74, was appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour, an award restricted to the sovereign and a maximum of 65 members.

After 'Rust' shooting New Mexico filmmakers demand change

Some New Mexico film industry workers are demanding better film training and tougher gun regulations on sets after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins filming the Western "Rust." Direct spending by New Mexico's film and television industry has doubled since 2015 along with the hours crews work on sets, according to state data.

