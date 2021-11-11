Left Menu

'Adipurush' shoot wrapped up, Om Raut calls it wonderful journey

The film, backed by T-Series, commenced shooting in February this year. Described as a film celebrating the victory of good over evil, Adipurush is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Director Om Raut on Thursday completed shooting for his next directorial venture ''Adipurush'', starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

The multi-lingual period saga is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Khan as Lankesh, and Kriti Sanon as Janaki.

The filmmaker, known as Ajay Devgn-starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", took to social media and said the team finished shooting in 103 days and they are now keenly waiting to bring out the movie for the audience.

''It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created. #Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot," he wrote, alongside a picture with the cast. The film, backed by T-Series, commenced shooting in February this year.

Described as a film celebrating the victory of good over evil, ''Adipurush'' is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

