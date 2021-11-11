Entertainment News Roundup: Smuggled Romanov royal jewels net nearly $900,000 - Sotheby's; Paul Rudd jokes about being named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Smuggled Romanov royal jewels net nearly $900,000 - Sotheby's

A sapphire and diamond brooch and matching earrings, which were part of the royal jewels from Russia's Romanov family smuggled out of the country during the 1917 revolution, sold for 806,500 Swiss francs ($883,641.94) on Wednesday, Sotheby's said.

Paul Rudd jokes about being named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine

Paul Rudd, the affable actor best known for playing "Ant-Man," was named People magazine's sexiest man alive on Wednesday, joining the likes of Idris Elba, George Clooney, and Bradley Cooper. Rudd, 52, whose career stretches back 30 years, seemed taken aback at the honor, as was his wife.

The price netted for the historic set at the Geneva auction was nearly twice the high-end of the pre-sale estimate, it said.

'Rust' armorer being framed over fatal shooting, lawyer says

The attorney for the woman in charge of weapons on the "Rust" movie on Wednesday said he was convinced that someone deliberately put a live bullet into the gun that fatally shot a cinematographer. But the Santa Fe District Attorney said there was no proof of sabotage concerning the gun used by Alec Baldwin in the shooting last month.

'Rust' crew member files negligence lawsuit over fatal shooting

A crew member who witnessed the fatal shooting on the "Rust" movie set last month filed a negligence lawsuit on Wednesday against actor Alec Baldwin and the film's producers. Serge Svetnoy, the chief electrician on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, accused the producers and others of failing to implement safety standards and of allowing "a revolver loaded with live ammunition to be pointed at living persons on the Rust set," according to the civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga's '9-month romance' to bring Gucci tragedy to big screen

Lady Gaga brought her star power to London on Tuesday for the premiere of drama "House of Gucci", her second major film role for which she said she stayed in character for nine months to play the wife of a murdered heir to the Italian fashion dynasty. Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie, based on the book of the same name, features an all-star cast, including Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons, in a retelling of the notorious murder case which shocked Italy and its fashion industry in the 1990s.

Timelines are major focus in investigation of Houston concert deaths

Determining the accurate time frame of events when eight people were trampled to death at a Friday night concert in Houston is an early focus of the criminal investigation, the city's police chief said on Wednesday. A stampede of fans during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival killed eight and injured scores who attended the concert in Houston's NRG Park. Two of the injured are hospitalized in very critical condition, Police Chief Troy Finner told a news conference.

Song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr found in British attic

A previously unheard song featuring Beatles members George Harrison and Ringo Starr was unveiled at the Liverpool Beatles Museum on Wednesday after it was found in an attic last year. Written and produced by journalist and broadcaster Suresh Joshi, "Radhe Shaam" was recorded at London's Trident Studios in 1968, with vocals from Indian musician Aashish Khan, Harrison playing the guitar, and Starr on the drums.

MTV show offers beacon of hope for Hungary's harassed LGBTQ community

Hostility towards homosexuals and transsexuals has increased in Hungary since the government passed a law that critics have labeled anti-gay, say patrons and performers at Budapest's leading LGBTQ bar. But a high-profile gesture of solidarity with that community from broadcaster MTV, in confirming after the law came into effect in July that it would hold its Europe Music Awards in the city on Sunday, offers some hope.

Elton John receives elite royal honour from Prince Charles

Singer Elton John received a rare royal honor from Prince Charles in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday in recognition of a music career lasting more than five decades and his charity work centered on AIDS. John, aged 74, was appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour, an award restricted to the sovereign and a maximum of 65 members.

After 'Rust' shooting New Mexico filmmakers demand change

Some New Mexico film industry workers are demanding better film training and tougher gun regulations on sets after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins filming the Western "Rust." Direct spending by New Mexico's film and television industry has doubled since 2015 along with the hours crews work on sets, according to state data.

