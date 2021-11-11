Left Menu

Jake Gyllenhaal, Doug Liman in talks for 'Road House' remake

The original action film, directed by Rowdy Herrington, featured late actor Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a cooler at a newly refurbished roadside bar who protects a small town in Missouri from a corrupt businessman.The movie also featured actors Ben Gazzara, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott.Gyllenhaal, who most recently starred in Netflix thriller Guilty, has a number of projects in his kitty, including Guy Ritchies Afghanistan War thriller The Interpreter, Prophet and Combat Control.

Hollywood studio MGM is in discussions with actor Jake Gyllenhaal and filmmaker Doug Liman for the remake of 1989 movie ''Road House''.

According to Variety, the top executives of MGM see the project as a priority for the studio. They are in active talks with both Gyllenhaal and Liman.

The original action film, directed by Rowdy Herrington, featured late actor Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a cooler at a newly refurbished roadside bar who protects a small town in Missouri from a corrupt businessman.

The movie also featured actors Ben Gazzara, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott.

Gyllenhaal, who most recently starred in Netflix thriller ''Guilty'', has a number of projects in his kitty, including Guy Ritchie’s Afghanistan War thriller “The Interpreter”, ''Prophet'' and ''Combat Control''. He will next feature in Michael Bay's ''Ambulance''.

Liman recently directed the heist movie ''Locked Down'', which was inspired by the global Covid-19 lockdowns. He is developing a new film with superstar Tom Cruise that will be the first major studio film to shoot in space. He will also direct the upcoming adventure film ''Everest''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

