Left Menu

I'm back: Idris Elba starts filming for 'Luther' movie

OiIm back he wrote in the caption.Jamie Payne of The Alienist fame is directing the feature film from a script penned by series creator and writer Neil Cross.The cast also includes actors Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo. Elba and Cross are also producing along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-11-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 13:54 IST
I'm back: Idris Elba starts filming for 'Luther' movie
  • Country:
  • United States

British star Idris Elba has finally started shooting for the film version of his hit BBC series ''Luther''.

Touted as ''an epic continuation of the 'Luther' saga'', the Netflix movie will see Elba reprising his role of DCI John Luther.

The BBC show ended its five-season run in 2019 and since then, Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version, which was finally green lit earlier this year.

Elba shared took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek from the movie set. ''Oi……I’m back!'' he wrote in the caption.

Jamie Payne of ''The Alienist'' fame is directing the feature film from a script penned by series creator and writer Neil Cross.

The cast also includes actors Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo. Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC. Elba and Cross are also producing along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021