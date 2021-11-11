Olivier Martinez to feature in recurring role in Maya Rudolph-led Apple comedy series

French actor Olivier Martinez, known for his Cesar Award-winning turn in ''Un, deux, trois, soleil'' and Hollywood erotic thriller ''Unfaithful'', is set for a recurring role opposite Maya Rudolph in Apple's untitled half-hour comedy series.

The show, which hails from Emmy winners Alan Yang and Matt Hubbar, follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but USD 87 billion. Martinez will play Jean Pierre, a handsome, charismatic, romantic billionaire in the series, reported Deadline.

Jean Pierre comes from a philanthropic, old money family in France and wants his family's charitable foundation to collaborate with Molly. Although he intends to keep it strictly business, there is an undeniable connection between Jean-Pierre and Molly.

MJ Rodriguez also rounds the cast of the series.

Rudolph, Yang and Hubbar will also serve as executive producers. Universal Television is the studio behind the project.

