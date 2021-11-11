Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt meets Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa

Actor Sanjay Dutt has recently met Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa.

Sanjay Dutt meets Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa
Sanjay Dutt with PM of Tanzania (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sanjay Dutt has recently met Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa. On Thursday, Dutt took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his meeting with Majaliwa. He uploaded a string of images in which he can be seen conversing with the PM.

"It was truly an honour to have met the honorable Prime Minister @kassim_m_majaliwa! I'm glad to be able to support the Tanzanian film industry and also invest in the tourism of your beautiful country! Hoping to visit again soon," Dutt wrote alongside the images. For the unversed, Sanjay has been appointed as the ambassador of Zanzibar, which is a semi-autonomous part of Tanzania.

A day ago, he expressed his happiness to be able to contribute to the "Investment, Health & Education sector" of Zanzibar. "It was a pleasure to meet you @dr.hmwinyi. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar as well as be the ambassador to promote tourism for this beautiful island city, with the support of your government," he had posted.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Dutt is waiting for the release of 'Shamshera', and 'K.G.F Chapter 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

