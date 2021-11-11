Paramount pushes back 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', next 'Star Trek' movie

Paramount has decided to delay two of its much-awaited films -- ''Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'' and the new instalment of ''Star Trek''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ''Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'', which was slated for June 24, 2022, will now release on June 9, 2023.

To be directed by Steven Caple Jr of ''Creed II'' fame, the film will serve as the seventh chapter in the blockbuster franchise.

Set in Brooklyn, New York in the 1990s, the new movie will bring back the familiar lead hero Optimus Prime, serving as a kind of origin story for the character as he arrives on Earth for the first time and learns to become a leader.

The film will draw from the ''Beast Wars'' animated series which focused on robots who transform themselves into animals as opposed to vehicles.

''In The Heights'' star Anthony Ramos and ''Judas and the Black Messiah'' actor Dominique Fishback will play the lead roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, the new ''Star Trek'' movie has been pushed to December 22, 2023, from its earlier release date of June 9, 2023.

Matt Shakman, who recently directed ''WandaVision'' series, will helm the film for Paramount.

Filmmaker JJ Abrams, who directed ''Star Trek'', the 2009 feature reboot of the cult sci-fi TV series, is attached to produce the new project.

Lindsey Beer, who has penned the upcoming ''The Kingkiller Chronicle'', and Geneva Robertson-Dworet of ''Captain Marvel'' fame are on board as the screenwriters.

