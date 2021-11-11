Anik Datta starts shooting of Aparajito

Filmmaker Anik Datta has started shooting of his sixth film Aparajito inspired by the making of Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali. Datta told PTI on Wednesday Aparajito was the second film of the Apu trilogy, but this Aparajito is, of course, different.

The film is neither a biopic of Ray, nor a remake or sequel of the second film in Apu trilogy Aparajito, but will tell the fight of a young filmmaker Aparajito Ray who wants to stamp his own mark in cinema, who wants to weave the storyline in his own language, who follows his own dreams and how he fights the hurdles. There are strong parallels with the making of Pather Panchali but it is just that, the maker of hit film 'Bhooter Bhobisyot' said.

''It is not a literal account of how Pather Panchali was made. In my film a character called Aparajito Ray, aka Apu, is set to make Pather Podaboli. What I wish to say is if you have self belief in your ability to achieve your dreams you can one day see those dreams turning true,'' he said.

Datta said on the 100th birth anniversary year of the maestro, it was his tribute for the man who didn't for once leave the dream to complete Pather Panchali despite financial difficulties and the rest is history.

Young actor Jeetu Kamal is playing the lead in the film while Trinamool Congress youth wing president and actor Sayaani Ghosh enacts the role of Bimala, the wife of Aparajito and having references with Ray's wife Bijoya.

Talking about the main lead Jeetu Kamal whose character Aparajito Ray in the film has similarities with the auteur, Datta said he came across Jeetu at a rally in which he was also present and was struck by certain similarities with the young Satyajit Ray.

While he did not immediately get in touch with Jeetu as ''We had finalised someone else, later on due to some developments we had to change the decision and we got in touch with Jeetu and during look test he stunned us all with the similarities in physical features,'' the director said.

The few prosthetic touch-ups by make-up artist Somnath Kundu made the stills look like the shooting stills of the maestro, Datta recalled.

The new film in black and white is set in mid 50s and work was on to bring the period look. A part of the shooting has already taken place in Birbhum district a few days back. The next shooting schedule starts on November 19 and in and around Kolkata including Nandan, Rabindra Sadan and Sisir Mancha area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)