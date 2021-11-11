Left Menu

Anik Datta starts shooting of Aparajito

Filmmaker Anik Datta has started shooting of his sixth film Aparajito inspired by the making of Satyajit Rays Pather Panchali.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:11 IST
Anik Datta starts shooting of Aparajito
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Anik Datta has started shooting of his sixth film Aparajito inspired by the making of Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali. Datta told PTI on Wednesday Aparajito was the second film of the Apu trilogy, but this Aparajito is, of course, different.

The film is neither a biopic of Ray, nor a remake or sequel of the second film in Apu trilogy Aparajito, but will tell the fight of a young filmmaker Aparajito Ray who wants to stamp his own mark in cinema, who wants to weave the storyline in his own language, who follows his own dreams and how he fights the hurdles. There are strong parallels with the making of Pather Panchali but it is just that, the maker of hit film 'Bhooter Bhobisyot' said.

''It is not a literal account of how Pather Panchali was made. In my film a character called Aparajito Ray, aka Apu, is set to make Pather Podaboli. What I wish to say is if you have self belief in your ability to achieve your dreams you can one day see those dreams turning true,'' he said.

Datta said on the 100th birth anniversary year of the maestro, it was his tribute for the man who didn't for once leave the dream to complete Pather Panchali despite financial difficulties and the rest is history.

Young actor Jeetu Kamal is playing the lead in the film while Trinamool Congress youth wing president and actor Sayaani Ghosh enacts the role of Bimala, the wife of Aparajito and having references with Ray's wife Bijoya.

Talking about the main lead Jeetu Kamal whose character Aparajito Ray in the film has similarities with the auteur, Datta said he came across Jeetu at a rally in which he was also present and was struck by certain similarities with the young Satyajit Ray.

While he did not immediately get in touch with Jeetu as ''We had finalised someone else, later on due to some developments we had to change the decision and we got in touch with Jeetu and during look test he stunned us all with the similarities in physical features,'' the director said.

The few prosthetic touch-ups by make-up artist Somnath Kundu made the stills look like the shooting stills of the maestro, Datta recalled.

The new film in black and white is set in mid 50s and work was on to bring the period look. A part of the shooting has already taken place in Birbhum district a few days back. The next shooting schedule starts on November 19 and in and around Kolkata including Nandan, Rabindra Sadan and Sisir Mancha area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021