Ravi Teja books February 2022 release for 'Khiladi'

Actor Ravi Teja on Thursday announced that his upcoming Telugu film ''Khiladi'' will release theatrically on February 11, 2022.

The action-crime-thriller was initially set to be released in May this year but was pushed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

''See you in cinemas. #Khiladi February 11th, 2022,'' the 53-year-old actor tweeted, along with the film's poster.

Written and directed by Ramesh Varma, the film reportedly features the Telugu star in a double role.

''Khiladi'' also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Arjun Sarja, and Unni Mukundan, among others.

Teja was last seen in this year's action-thriller ''Krack''.

