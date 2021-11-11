Left Menu

Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh celebrate 'Adipurush' wrap up, call it 'experience of a lifetime'

As per the makers, the team finished the shoot in 103 days.Sanon, who features as Janaki in the film, took to Instagram and wrote that shooting for Adipurush was one of the most memorable experiences of her career.Hats off to you for wrapping such a massive film so soon Om Raut.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:37 IST
Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh celebrate 'Adipurush' wrap up, call it 'experience of a lifetime'
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh on Thursday announced wrap up of their multilingual period saga ''Adipurush'' and lauded director Om Raut for pulling off a mammoth production in a short period of time.

An adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, ''Adipurush'' will see actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the roles of Lord Ram and Lankesh, respectively.

The film, backed by T-Series, commenced shooting in February this year. As per the makers, the team finished the shoot in 103 days.

Sanon, who features as Janaki in the film, took to Instagram and wrote that shooting for ''Adipurush'' was one of the most memorable experiences of her career.

''Hats off to you for wrapping such a massive film so soon Om Raut. One of my best experiences. Miss being on your set! Lovely memories,'' the ''Mimi'' actor wrote.

Singh, best known for starring in ''Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2'' and ''Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'', reportedly stars in the film as Lakshmana.

The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from the film's set.

''These pictures spell love and mean the world to me! Speak volumes of a bond shared. My dad came to visit us on the set on the last day of our shoot.

''Can't believe this beautiful journey of #Adipurush has come to an end. A journey that taught me so much and left me with memories and experiences of a lifetime. Thank you Om Sir for everything,'' he wrote.

Raut, known for Ajay Devgn-starrer ''Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'', said he is waiting to share the ''magic'' the team has created.

''It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created. #Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot,'' he wrote, alongside a picture with the cast.

''Adipurush'' is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021