Car mows down Gurugram pilgrim in Badrinath

A 29-year-old woman pilgrim from Gurugram was run over by a speeding car in Badrinath, police said on Thursday. The incident took place when Sandhya, the deceased, was walking back to her hotel along with her husband Brajesh and five-year-old son after having dinner at a restaurant around 10 pm on Wednesday, the police said. It is then she was knocked down by a speeding car coming from the opposite direction, Badrinath Police Station SHO Satyendra Negi told reporters here.

The accident took place near Bangan Dharamshala Tiraha, he said.

She fell down on the road immediately after the accident and died on her way to the hospital, he said. The driver of the car, an Indo-Tibetan Border Patrol (ITBP) Jawan posted in the border village of Mana, has been arrested and his vehicle seized, Negi said.

The ITBP Jawan was drunk when the car hit the woman, he said. The family had come from Basai, Gurugram to visit the Himalayan temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)