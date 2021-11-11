Dhoad Band to perform at Namaste Geneva 2021 event

Rahis Bharti, the founder of the internationally renowned Dhoad Band, will make the audience in Switzerland sway to Rajasthani folk music by their performance at the upcoming cultural showcase Namaste Geneva 2021 on November 13.

This event will be attended by the Ambassador of India in Switzerland, many diplomats along with the Indian community and Swiss audience. Namaste Geneva 2021 is a celebration of Diwali, Milad-un-Nabi, Gurupurab and Christmas. Special artists from the US, Switzerland and India will present the rich culture of India from classical recitals to mesmerising folk dances at the event.

Dhoad Band will also perform at Locarno in Switzerland on November 14. “Apart from these events, Dhoad Band will be performing at Chambery Les Tours in France on December 4, Tours in France on December 11 and at Paris in France on December 18,” Bharti said.

Hailing from Dhod village in Sikar district of Rajasthan, Bharti 20 years ago set up his band named 'Dhoad'. He took the Rajasthani folk music across the world and also gave opportunities to local artists from the state to perform at the international level. He said, “I have performed (at) more than 1,200 concerts and shows in more than 110 countries. So far provided an international platform to around 700 local artists from Rajasthan and have been empowering them for the last 20 years.” Dhoad has performed for the welcoming ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris in 2015 and at Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebration in London, and Former President of India A P J Kalam Azad during his 2012 visit to Jaipur.

