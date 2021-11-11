Left Menu

Motorcycle rally to commemorate India's 75 years of Independence flagged off from Nepal: report

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:36 IST
  • Nepal

A motorcycle rally from Nepal to India's city of Varanasi to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independent India and the history of remarkable progress of its people, was flagged off here on Thursday.

The Pashupatinath-Kashi Vishvanath Amrit Mahotsav Motorcycle Rally, which will also focus at showcasing the profound and timeless people to people connect between India and Nepal, was jointly flagged off by Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Prem Bahadur Ale and Ambassador of India Vinay Mohan Kwatra from the sacred Pashupatinath Temple, the Indian Embassy tweeted.

Organised by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu in collaboration with Royal Enflield, nearly 50 Indian and Nepali motorbike enthusiasts have participated in the rally, according to the Himalayan Times newspaper.

''Cultural relations of India and Nepal are centuries old but it is a fact that relations of a country with any country do not become stronger or long lasting unless people to people ties become stronger. This Motorcycle rally aims at promoting the power of people to people ties, a symbol of Nepal-India friendship,'' it quoted a statement issued by the Indian Embassy.

Similarly, the participants of the rally will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on November 13 and perform puja and offer ‘Swachchata Shramdan’ at Dashashvamedha ghat to spread the message of cleanliness.

According to the Indian Embassy, the bike rally is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

