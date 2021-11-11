Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Chris Stapleton wins big, diversity recognized at Country Music Association Awards

Fiery performances and nods to diversity gave the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards renewed energy as the event came back to a live audience for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Chris Stapleton picked up four awards including Male Vocalist of the Year, Luke Combs took home the top Entertainer of the Year award, and "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer Carly Pearce won Female Vocalist of the Year.

Smuggled Romanov royal jewels net nearly $900,000 - Sotheby's

A sapphire and diamond brooch and matching earrings, which were part of the royal jewels from Russia's Romanov family smuggled out of the country during the 1917 revolution, sold for 806,500 Swiss francs ($883,641.94) on Wednesday, Sotheby's said.

The price netted for the historic set at the Geneva auction was nearly twice the high-end of the pre-sale estimate, it said.

'Rust' armorer being framed over fatal shooting, lawyer says

The attorney for the woman in charge of weapons on the "Rust" movie on Wednesday said he was convinced that someone deliberately put a live bullet into the gun that fatally shot a cinematographer. But the Santa Fe District Attorney said there was no proof of sabotage concerning the gun used by Alec Baldwin in the shooting last month.

'Rust' crew member files negligence lawsuit over fatal shooting

A crew member who witnessed the fatal shooting on the "Rust" movie set last month filed a negligence lawsuit on Wednesday against actor Alec Baldwin and the film's producers. Serge Svetnoy, the chief electrician on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, accused the producers and others of failing to implement safety standards and of allowing "a revolver loaded with live ammunition to be pointed at living persons on the Rust set," according to the civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship

A Los Angeles court on Friday will discuss whether to end the legal arrangement, called a conservatorship, that has controlled the personal and business affairs of Britney Spears since 2008. Following is a timeline of key events in the life of Spears, now 39.

Paul Rudd jokes about being named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine

Paul Rudd, the affable actor best known for playing "Ant-Man," was named People magazine's sexiest man alive on Wednesday, joining the likes of Idris Elba, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper. Rudd, 52, whose career stretches back 30 years, seemed taken aback at the honor, as was his wife.

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

"Hamilton" writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute's festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, "Tick, Tick... BOOM!", a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit "Rent". Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three posthumous Tony Awards for "Rent". Although the original "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" was a solo piece, the autobiographical production has expanded over the years.

Timelines are major focus in investigation of Houston concert deaths

Determining the accurate time frame of events when eight people were trampled to death at a Friday night concert in Houston is an early focus of the criminal investigation, the city's police chief said on Wednesday. A stampede of fans during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival killed eight and injured scores who attended the concert in Houston's NRG Park. Two of the injured are hospitalized in very critical condition, Police Chief Troy Finner told a news conference.

Song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr found in British attic

A previously unheard song featuring Beatles members George Harrison and Ringo Starr was unveiled at the Liverpool Beatles Museum on Wednesday after it was found in an attic last year. Written and produced by journalist and broadcaster Suresh Joshi, "Radhe Shaam" was recorded at London's Trident Studios in 1968, with vocals from Indian musician Aashish Khan, Harrison playing the guitar and Starr on the drums.

MTV show offers beacon of hope for Hungary's harassed LGBTQ community

Hostility towards homosexuals and transsexuals has increased in Hungary since the government passed a law that critics have labelled anti-gay, say patrons and performers at Budapest's leading LGBTQ bar. But a high-profile gesture of solidarity with that community from broadcaster MTV, in confirming after the law came into effect in July that it would hold its Europe Music Awards in the city on Sunday, offers some hope.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)