Woman police officer in TN rescues cemetery worker

She lifted the man, who was lying on the wet ground and carried him on her shoulder to the street and rushed him to a nearby government hospital in an autorickshaw, police said.The man, who appeared lean and weak, was identified later as R Udhayakumar.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 18:59 IST
A woman police officer on Thursday rescued a cemetery worker, who appeared unconscious, by carrying him on her shoulder from the premises of a graveyard here, police said. Following information that a 28-year old man, who worked at a cemetery under the jurisdiction of T P Chattiram Police Station was lying motionless at the burial ground premises, Inspector Rajeswari rushed to the spot. She lifted the man, who was lying on the wet ground and carried him on her shoulder to the street and rushed him to a nearby government hospital in an autorickshaw, police said.

The man, who appeared lean and weak, was identified later as R Udhayakumar. He worked at the cemetery. Udhayakumar had continued to stay in the graveyard premises amid heavy rains and it is suspected to have affected his health. Initially, it was suspected that he was dead as he appeared unconscious. The woman officer was assisted in her effort by two of her colleagues.

The man is being treated at the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital. A video of the officer lifting the man and carrying him to the street and rushing him to hospital in an autorickshaw went viral on the social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

