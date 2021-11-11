Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Dutt Supports Arjun Rathod's - Mahadev Coin, to Help Raise Funds for Cancer Patients

After meeting with Arjun, Sanjay Dutt got inspired with his idea of helping cancer patients Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bollywood’s superstar, Sanjay Dutt, is someone who connects deeply when it comes to fighting cancer and has always been at the forefront to help others as well. Taking this very thought forward, Sanjay Dutt is supporting Arjun Rathod, the founder of ‘Mahadev Coin’ aka MHDC a cryptocurrency listed on PancakeSwap that aims to help raise funds for cancer patients and other social causes. With digitization booming and blockchain becoming the future of digital currency, this crypto coin has come into existence.

Arjun Rathod is a businessman who operates in Dubai, with a vision and mission to help the ones in need especially the lower and middle class who can benefit from this crypto coin. He came up with this idea to use an increasingly popular concept to help fight cancer and other causes, was introduced to Sanjay Dutt via an Arab businessman and a well-known advocate of this particular cause. Sanjay Dutt was impressed by Arjun’s idea and was enthused to help him with the charity. Mahadev Coin comes from the inspiration of Shiva, the creator of the universe, and Sanjay Dutt himself being a follower ultimately made his choice to come forward and support this charitable cause.

In regards to their cooperation, Sanjay Dutt, comments, “I have always believed in the saying - God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers, and that is what my family and I have gone through. When Arjun spoke to me about the Mahadev Coin and the thought behind the same, I was more than happy to jump in and support it. When I was first diagnosed with cancer, it came as a rude shock to me but eventually with the help of my family, friends, their love and the prayers of my fans in India and globally, I battled it. I am aiming to do the same with Mahadev Coin and inspire everyone that we are all in this together.” To know more about the Crypto Coin, users can follow their official page: https://www.instagram.com/mahadevcoinofficial/ PWR PWR

