Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Churuli' to release on SonyLIV

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI0 Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's sci-fi mystery feature ''Churuli'' is set to have a digital release on SonyLIV on November 19, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The Malayalam film stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt and Joju George in pivotal roles.

SonyLIV shared the film's trailer on its YouTube page, announcing its release date.

''Few people, who go in search of a man named Mayiladuparambil Joy, get trapped in a terrifying time loop in this sci-fi/horror tale of insanity, fear and 'aliens'? 'Churuli' streaming on 19th November on #SonyLIV,'' the post read.

The film is backed by Pellissery and Jose. Vinoy Thomas has written the story while S Hareesh, who had also penned Pellissery's National Award-winning ''Jallikattu'', is credited for the adapted screenplay.

''Churuli'' was reportedly shot last year in 19 days.

