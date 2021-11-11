Left Menu

Disney's Encanto celebrates Colombia's diversity, says musician Carlos Vives

Walt Disney's latest film "Encanto" celebrates Colombia's diversity, its people, and its music, and sends a message about overcoming challenges, said singer and composer Carlos Vives.

Walt Disney's latest film "Encanto" celebrates Colombia's diversity, its people, and its music, and sends a message about overcoming challenges, said singer and composer Carlos Vives. Encanto helps rehabilitate the image of Colombia - usually associated in Hollywood with drug trafficking and violence - said Vives, who sang the movie's title song.

"(Encanto) has the magic of Disney's animations - which always seek to rescue the human values of diversity and of the richness of our people. It is an approach to the Colombian soul, which is connected with music, with a sense of humor," Vives told Reuters on Wednesday. "It is a story that, I think, leaves us with a very nice message," said the winner of two Grammys and 11 Latin Grammys.

The title track for the film - set to be released at the end of this month - is "Colombia, mi encanto." Encanto tells the story of the Madrigal family, who possess special powers and live in a magical house in Encanto, a town hidden in Colombia's mountains.

All the boys and girls in the family have unique gifts except Mirabel. However, when she discovers that Encanto's magic is threatened, it falls to her to save her home and family. "It shows that we all bring something important to this life and that we all have a special talent, gift, or charm and that sometimes life has difficult moments, but the good in people always wins in the end," Vives said.

