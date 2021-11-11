Left Menu

Mother of child put up for adoption wants CWC office-bearers to be removed

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:47 IST
A Kerala woman whose child had been put up for adoption allegedly by her parents last year without her knowledge, on Thursday embarked on an indefinite strike seeking removal of the chairperson and general secretary of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in the state.

Speaking to the media, Anupama S Chandran said the inquiry into the adoption process and other matters won't be impartial with these office bearers remaining in their posts.

Anupama and her partner Ajith today started the protest to remove the panel's General Secretary Shiju Khan and Chairperson N Sunanda.

''A departmental enquiry has been ordered but I am sure that with these people remaining in their posts, the probe will not be an impartial one. I believe that they could tamper with the evidence and probe,'' Anupama told the media.

She said they will continue their protest until the office bearers are removed from their posts. Anupama has been in the news recently after she alleged that her four-day-old baby boy was taken away and abandoned by her parents without her consent and knowledge.

The allegation has been denied by her parents.

Besides her parents, she has levelled allegations also against the police and the child welfare committee of having conspired together to take away her son.

Anupama has alleged that though she had complained to the police several times since April about what her parents did, they were reluctant to register a case against the family members.

However, Peroorkkada police here later said a case was registered against six people, including her parents, sister and husband, and father's two friends, and said the delay happened as they were awaiting legal opinion.

A family court stayed the adoption process of her child and directed the police to submit a detailed report in a sealed cover.

The family court had also asked the government to clarify whether the child was abandoned or given for adoption.

