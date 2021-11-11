Left Menu

Mumbai Police record Sameer Wankhede's statement in caste certificate case

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had alleged that Wankhedes father had converted to Islam, but Wankhede got government job under the Scheduled Caste quota which a Muslim person can not get.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:16 IST
The Mumbai police has recorded the statement of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede in connection with an allegation of forgery of caste certificate against him, an official said on Thursday.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police recorded Wankhede's statement recently and is conducting further probe, he said.

Wankhede submitted relevant documents to the ACP and recorded his statement in detail, the official added. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had alleged that Wankhede's father had converted to Islam, but Wankhede got government job under the Scheduled Caste quota which a Muslim person can not get. Wankhede and his father refuted Malik's claims. Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede has also filed a defamation suit against the NCP leader. On Monday, Dnyandev Wankhede filed a police complaint against Malik under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Malik leveled several allegations against Sameer Wankhede after the NCB arrested Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, and 19 others in an alleged drug seizure case last month.

