Britain's Queen Elizabeth to attend Remembrance Sunday service

However, the palace said that the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch had a "firm intention" to be present at the main national service of remembrance for veterans.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-11-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 23:15 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth will attend a Remembrance Day Service on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said, adding that she had called off a further planned appearance following recent advice from doctors to rest.

Last month she spent a night in hospital for the first time in years https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/queen-elizabeth-back-home-after-first-night-hospital-years-2021-10-21 for what the palace called "preliminary investigations" and has been subsequently advised to rest. The reason for the visit was for an unspecified ailment that is not related to COVID-19.

"The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday 14th November," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday. "Mindful of her doctors' recent advice, The Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday 16th November."

The queen has pulled out of events https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/uks-queen-elizabeth-will-not-attend-cop26-following-advice-rest-2021-10-26 including the COP26 climate summit https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/uks-queen-elizabeth-will-not-attend-cop26-following-advice-rest-2021-10-26 as a "sensible precaution" and has been undertaking light duties. However, the palace said that the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch had a "firm intention" to be present at the main national service of remembrance for veterans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

