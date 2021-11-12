Left Menu

Astroworld Festival death toll rises as 22-year-old Texas student succumbs to injuries

A 9-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition, police have said. Bharti Shahani, a Texas A&M University student, died from "horrific injuries" sustained at the rap concert, James Lassiter, a lawyer for the family, said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 01:27 IST
The death toll in the Astroworld Festival stampede rose to nine with the death of a 22-year-old Texas college student late on Wednesday, according to a lawyer for the family. A stampede of fans during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Friday killed nine people between the ages of 14 and 27 and injured scores. A 9-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition, police have said.

Bharti Shahani, a Texas A&M University student, died from "horrific injuries" sustained at the rap concert, James Lassiter, a lawyer for the family, said on Thursday. She attended the concert with her sister and cousin who survived. "We want to make sure that the people who decided to put profits over the safety of the lives of children are held responsible," said Lassiter in a news conference attended by Shahani's family.

