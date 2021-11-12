Left Menu

Lizzy Caplan to topline Paramount Plus' 'Fatal Attraction' series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-11-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 09:57 IST
Lizzy Caplan to topline Paramount Plus' 'Fatal Attraction' series
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Lizzy Caplan will feature in a series adaptation of Oscar nominee Glenn Close's 1987 movie ''Fatal Attraction''.

Close had famously starred in the movie as Alex Forrest, who becomes obsessed with Dan Gallagher, played by Michael Douglas, after a brief affair.

Its series iteration has been officially ordered by US streaming service Paramount Plus with Alexandra Cunningham serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series, according to Variety.

Described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film, the show will explore the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

Caplan will play Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair. The makers are currently in the process of casting an actor for the male lead part.

Kevin J Hynes shares a co-story credit with Cunningham and will also executive produce.

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce for Amblin Television. Paramount Television Studios will produce.

Caplan is known for starring in shows such as ''Masters of Sex'' and ''Castle Rock''. She has also featured in movies such as ''Cloverfield'', ''The Interview'', ''Mean Girls'', ''Now You See Me 2'', ''The Night Before'' and ''Extinction''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021